You cannot go wrong with a deliciously sweet or savory pastry. Wether you prefer a baked good topped with fruit and sugar, or filled with meat and cheese, there is one bakery in each state that serves the best pastries around. Your senses are seized from the moment that you walk through the door. Your very first step into the establishment invites you into a world of sweet swirling notes of vanilla and sourdough surrounded by cases and cases full of tasty treats. From warm, flaky bread, to iced cakes, muffins, and cookies, this bakery truly has it all and its yours to enjoy!

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best bakery in all of Pennsylvania is the Flying Monkey Bakery located in Philadelphia. This bakery is known for its amazing whoopie pies among other sweet treats.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best bakery in Pennsylvania:

"A favorite stop in the Reading Terminal Market, Flying Monkey Bakery is a great spot to grab a sweet treat on the run. One in particular that they’re known for all kinds of whoopie pies, which are handheld cake sandwiches with a creamy filling. Here, they come in wild flavors like lemon-lavender, Fluffernutter and Mango Passion."

For a continued list of the best bakeries across the country visit tasteofhome.com.