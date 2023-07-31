How often do you think about retirement? Many factors go into considering where you want to retire including cost of real estate, average daily expenses, safety, healthcare availability, and more!

According to GoBankingRates, the worst places to retire in California are Los Angeles, Oakland, Santa Ana, Anaheim, San Francisco, Riverside, San Jose, Long Beach, and San Diego. Instead, the website suggested that future retirees move to cities like Yucca Valley, Santa Clarita, Vallejo, Carlsbad, Glendale, and Clovis.

Los Angeles:

"The City of Angels offers nice weather year-round and a wide variety of amenities. However, America’s second-largest city is also among its most expensive. The median list price for a home is $982,256.73 and the cost of living each year is about $66,636.20."

Oakland:

"The cost of living anywhere in the San Francisco Bay Area has been spiraling out of control in recent years. While Oakland might be the retirement spot of your dreams, the median list price of $893,756.81 is followed by an average cost of living that is $88,066.15. All told, for most Americans, retiring in Oakland is either well out of reach or would require major compromises elsewhere."

Santa Ana:

"Santa Ana might be best known for its association with the Santa Ana winds, but it also has a lot to offer potential retirees. However, that would mean entering a blazing inferno of a housing market where the median list price is $778,862.28 and the average annual expenditure is $75,500.17."

For a continued list of the best and worst places to retire across the country visit gobankingrates.com.