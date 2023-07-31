These Chicago Streets Will Be Closed In Anticipation Of Lollapalooza

Chicago's annual Lollapalooza music festival will take over Grant Park from August 3rd to August 6th, and law enforcement have already began closing roads in anticipation of the large event. Many of these roads will be closed from August 1st to August 7th with a few exceptions.

The Chicago Sun Times listed which roads would remain closed throughout the duration of the festival and into the following week. Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed from July 31st to August 13. The section of Balbo Drive that extends to Michigan Avenue will be re-opened on August 7th. Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will remain closed until August 12th with the portion of Jackson Drive that extends into Michigan Ave re-opening on August 7th.

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt (including multiple northbound center lanes) will be closed from Monday, July 31st to Monday, August 7th. Congress Parkway from Michigan Avenue to Columbus will close tonight at 8:00 p.m. and re-open again on August 7th. Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is not set to close until Wednesday, August 2nd at 6:30 a.m. and re-open at 7:00 a.m. on August 7th.

For more information regarding weekend road closures visit Chicago.gov.