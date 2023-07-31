Trendsetting Wrestling Legend Adrian Street Dead At 82

By Jason Hall

July 31, 2023

Adrian Street and father, 1974
Photo: Getty Images

Trailblazing wrestling legend Adrian Street has died at the age of 82, his family confirmed to BBC.com on Monday (July 31).

Street, born Blaenau Gwent, died at Cwmbran's Grange hospital in his native Wales, where he had been recovering from recent brain surgery following several recent health battles.

"He'd had a heart problem a while ago which was resolved," said Street's wife, Linda, who managed him under the name 'Miss Linda' during his wrestling career, via BBC.com. "But then he had a stroke earlier this month which resulted in a bleed on the brain. He was recovering from that at home when he developed colitis - a chronic inflammatory bowel disease - which later turned into sepsis. That's what killed him.

"It all came about so quick. I've still not come to terms with it yet."

Street gained notoriety for his unique, flamboyant persona as 'Exotic' Adrian Street in the 1970s, which included his signature feather boa, face paint and pig tails and inspired numerous similar adaptations for decades. The Welsh wrestler began working several North American wrestling territories in the 1980s, which included being voted for having the 'Best Gimmick' in the 1986 Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards.

Street was also honored with Cauliflower Alley Club's Gulf Coast/GAC Honoree Award in 2005.

