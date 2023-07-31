WATCH: 600-Pound Alligator Rushes At Colorado Worker During Feeding

A worker at an alligator farm found himself in a scary situation while trying to feed a massive gator recently. A video shared by Colorado Gator Farm in Mosca shows one of their employees, Chad, narrowly escaping the 600-year-old beast known as Elvis.

In footage posted on July 25, Elvis appears to be quite testy and hissing at an employee before his scheduled feeding. The video then cuts to Chad stepping into the water, ready to give a whole turkey to the huge alligator. As the worker got close to Elvis, the reptile snaps at the turkey before immediately rushing at Chad, mouth agape.