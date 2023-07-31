WATCH: 600-Pound Alligator Rushes At Colorado Worker During Feeding

By Zuri Anderson

July 31, 2023

Alligator
A worker at an alligator farm found himself in a scary situation while trying to feed a massive gator recently. A video shared by Colorado Gator Farm in Mosca shows one of their employees, Chad, narrowly escaping the 600-year-old beast known as Elvis.

In footage posted on July 25, Elvis appears to be quite testy and hissing at an employee before his scheduled feeding. The video then cuts to Chad stepping into the water, ready to give a whole turkey to the huge alligator. As the worker got close to Elvis, the reptile snaps at the turkey before immediately rushing at Chad, mouth agape.

It's crazy how quickly doing an educational demonstration can turn dangerous. As you can see, Elvis wanted to eat the turkey Chad was offering. When the turkey didn't land in his mouth, Elvis was focused on where he saw movement. It's why whenever working with large reptile it's always good to have a backup with you! (and someone to record when it goes wrong). We want to thank Chris and Petra Newland and Claire Menegatti for sending in their videos. So many times visitors say they will send us a video and it never happens. These 3 are the real heroes for capturing this crazy event. And special thanks to Chad for pretending he was afraid and giving the viewers something fun to watch. He wasn't injured, and he promised to work on this turkey throwing aim.

Posted by Colorado Gator Farm on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Another employee stepped in to stop Elvis from attacking Chad, who slipped during the incident.

“I watched this happen in person Saturday when we were visiting and still jump when I see the video replay,” KKTV reporter Matt Kroschel commented. “Dude was lucky.”

Colorado Gator Farm also explained more about what happened in the situation on Facebook:

"It's crazy how quickly doing an educational demonstration can turn dangerous. As you can see, Elvis wanted to eat the turkey Chad was offering. When the turkey didn't land in his mouth, Elvis was focused on where he saw movement. It's why whenever working with large reptile it's always good to have a backup with you! (and someone to record when it goes wrong)."

The gator farm also confirmed Chad wasn't hurt, and that he's working on his "turkey throwing aim."

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.