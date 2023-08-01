A teenager has died after he was struck by the Seattle Center Monorail over the weekend, according to the Seattle Police Department. Officers said the incident happened Sunday night (July 30) near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Denny Way.

Police confirmed the 14-year-old boy, who hasn't been publicly identified, was spray-painting a building next to the tracks when the Monorail hit him. When authorities arrived on the scene around 9 p.m., they found the boy unresponsive. Seattle Fire crews reportedly attempted life-saving measures, but the teen ended up dying from his injuries.

Several residents and workers in the building were shocked to hear about the tragic accident.

"Actually getting hit by one, that’s crazy. I don’t think I’ve ever heard of that," Steve Stelton, who lives downtown, told KOMO.

According to records obtained by KIRO 7, this may be the first time anyone has been hit and killed by a monorail train since its opening in March 1962. The only other death on record was a maintenance worker conducting repairs in the 1970s, though they didn't say how the worker died.

The Seattle Monorail closed for the rest of the night and reopened Monday morning, KOMO said.