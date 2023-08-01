"You have changed the way albums can be designed due to the magnificent swagger myself and @realghostfacekillah gave the planet," Raekwon wrote on the 26th anniversary of the album. "We was flexing, silks , robes , jewels , cars , cash etc at a time where not to many in the game had the slightest clue on how rap giants were supposed to move. Just to think we was only 25 !!!! Lol. We were wild good boy goons with big hearts and solid thoughts. !!!We gave the world a super ill blueprint !! And today it still stays relevant in people’s eyes. but more importantly we allowed the world to see a lifestyle that came from a dangerous town in Staten Island where a lot of people ended up deceased or in prison jumpsuits."



The only artist who was featured on the album and not affiliated with the Wu was a young Nas. He made history as the first artist to appear on a Wu album who was not an official member of the group. The album contains songs like "Heaven & Hell," which is Rae's debut solo single that also appeared on the soundtrack to the 1994 film Fresh. It also has hits like "Ice Cream," "Rainy Dayz" and "Spot Rusherz."



Relive Raekwon's classic album below.