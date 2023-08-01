Drake Walks Out With Meek Mill During Tour Stop In Philadelphia

"This show might be the most important show of the tour and I'm going to tell you why because I'm a real n***a, I don't stand here and lie to nobody," Drake said on stage. "You see who I walked out with right? I'm going to always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building that man right here who's been representing the city since he started in this s**t. That man, me and him weren't getting along at the time and he was a real n***a so we definitely got ourselves out of Philly real quick. We did not need to stick around."



The boy is referring to his previous beef with Meek Mill. Following the release of their song "R.I.C.O." on his Dreams Worth More Than Money album, Meek accused Drake of ghostwriting his verse and released the reference track. The Canadian rapper replied by unleashing his savage diss tracks "Back To Back" and "Charged Up." Things were tense until the two artists squashed their beef during Drake's Boston tour stop in 2018.



"And it means the most to me that I could come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and represent for muthaf**kin' Philadelphia together," Drake concluded. "So I appreciate Meek walking me to the stage tonight."



See what Drake had to say about Meek during his show below.