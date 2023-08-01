Driver Accused Of Running Over Six Farm Workers Turned Himself In

By Bill Galluccio

August 1, 2023

Daniel Gonzalez, 68
Photo: Lincolnton Police Department

The man accused of running over six farm workers in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina on Sunday (July 30) turned himself in to the police on Monday night.

The workers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that ranged from broken bones to concussions. They have all since been released.

Daniel Gonzalez, 68, told officers that he accidentally ran into the workers and then fled the scene in a panic. He arrived at the police station with family members, who told investigators that "he told them he was parking at Walmart and hit the gas by accident."

"Mr. Gonzalez has been cooperative with detectives. The Lincolnton Police Department has recovered the vehicle involved in the incident," the Lincolnton Police Department said in a press release.

Gonzalez was charged with felony hit and run and received a $50,000 secure bond.

The men all work at Knob Creek Farm and are in the United States under an agricultural visa for seasonal farm workers. They were identified as Jose Calderon, 21, Luis Alcantar, 21, Zalapa Hermosillo, 27, Jorge Lopez, 33, Omar Cordova, 34, and Santiago Baltazar, 35.

