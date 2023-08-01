Florida Man Now A Multimillionaire After Winning Top Prize In Lottery Game

By Zuri Anderson

August 2, 2023

Photo: Vladimir Godlike, fStop / Katie, E+ / Getty Images

A Florida man took home millions of dollars after winning the top prize in a lottery scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, 40-year-old Roberto Lamboy Jr. claimed a $15 million prize from THE BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game on Friday (July 28).

Lamboy, who lives in Haines City, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13.2 million.

The winner purchased his lucky ticket from Race Trac, which is located at 2001 West Vine Street in Kissimmee. The store will also get a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

THE BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game costs $30 to play. It features four top prizes of $15 million and 24 prizes of $1 million. According to the game's lottery page, all $15 million prizes have been paid out, and one $1 million prize remains. The game's overall chances of winning are 1 in 2.59.

Floridians recently won big following the historic Powerball drawings last month. Then, there was a Florida woman who became a multimillionaire after playing a popular scratch-off game. Another woman scored the last top prize in another Florida Lottery game, as well.

