Florida Teen Goes Missing After Climbing Into Vehicle, Search Underway

Authorities in Florida are searching for a 14-year-old girl who vanished on Monday (July 31), according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). The Daytona Beach Police Department said Barbora Zdanska was last seen in the 100 block of Boynton Boulevard.

Officers wrote on Facebook that Zdanska was seen voluntarily entering a 2014 blue Dodge Caravan, which authorities believe belong to a 14-year-old boy named Carlos or one of his relatives. Zdanska later sent a text message to her family indicating she may have been kidnapped, officials added.

Police discovered the suspected vehicle early Tuesday morning in Clay County but didn't find the girl, WKMG reports. Officers also learned the owner of the van drove to Daytona Beach to pick up Zdanska and dropped her off at a house in Jacksonville.