Here's Why Drake Cancelled His Tour Date In Memphis

”Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the show as designed to the FedExForum on August 6th," a statement from the tour's organizers to the arena says. "Unfortunately, the show is cancelled. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase.”



Drake's concert set-up features plenty of oversized statues like his monument dedicated to Virgil Abloh and a UFO that hangs above the stage. It seems as though it was "impossible" to accommodate for the large stage props. It looks like his massive set-up could affect other show dates. His upcoming show in Milwaukee has also been pushed back. The situation is unfortunate for the fans who'd been anticipating the show as well as the city.



Shortly after he had postponed the previous show date, Drake visited his family in Memphis and recorded a music video while he was there. City officials took advantage of the opportunity by presenting the rapper with a key to Memphis. He accepted the honor with his father Dennis Graham, who was born and raised in the city, in attendance.



As of this report, neither Drake nor 21 Savage have commented on the situation themselves.

