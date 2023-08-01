Invasive Insect Prompts First-Ever 79-Mile Quarantine Of California County

79-square-miles of Los Angeles County are currently in quarantine because of a small, yet extremely invasive, insect species. According to CNN, at least 20 Tau fruit flies were found near Santa Clarita on July 25th, standing out as "serious" pests for agricultural regions. The Tau fruit fly, originating in Asia, can be identified as a small black and yellow insect with striped wings. The female flies will lay eggs inside local fruits and vegetables, and their offspring will consume the food from the inside out.

CNN mentioned that the recent infestation of these flies likely came from travelers bringing produce into California with no clue of their presence. The California Department of Food and Agriculture detailed the specific food laws around the unusual quarantine.

“[The flies] may be consumed or processed (i.e. juiced, frozen, cooked, or ground in the garbage disposal) at the property where they were picked. Otherwise, they should be disposed-of by double-bagging in plastic and placing the bags in a bin specifically for garbage.”

This is the third Tau fruit fly infestation within the last 7 years, and certainly the largest, as it is the first time in history that produce has been under quarantine for a pest infestation in California, and "the Western Hemisphere" as a whole. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is working to inspect and eliminate the current infestation as produce farmers patiently quarantine their fruits and vegetables.