Mass Shooting Prevented As Cops Shoot Gunman Who Opened Fire Outside School

Authorities in Tennessee prevented a possible mass shooting at a Jewish school in Memphis on Monday (July 31). The Memphis Police Department received reports that a suspect opened fire outside of Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said that the suspect tried to gain entry into the school but could not get past the second set of security doors. After he failed to gain entry to the school, he started firing shots from a handgun before fleeing in a car.

About an hour later, officers located the suspect's truck. Officials said that the man was armed with a gun when he stepped out of his vehicle, and officers opened fire. The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital.

Authorities said that no officers were injured.

"Thankfully, that school had a great safety procedure process in place and avoided anyone being harmed or injured at that scene," Memphis Police Assistant Chief Don Crowe said during a press conference.

"I personally truly believe we prevented a tragedy," he added.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the suspect's actions.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen said that the gunman was a former student at the school.

"We have recently learned that the shooter at the Margolin Hebrew Academy was himself Jewish and a former student at the school. I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students," Cohen said in a statement released by his office.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.