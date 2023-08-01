Summer Walker Appears To Reveal Real Reason Why She Broke Up With Lil Meech

“Can’t do that cheatin stuff," Walker wrote in another post.



Fans instantly chimed in with their thoughts. Jayda Cheaves also didn't waste any time in sounding off with her opinion on the matter. She jumped into the comment section of The Shade Room to react to Walker using her name in her post.



"I learned my lession after ONE kid," she wrote. "Mfers round here starting they own trends and tryna INSERT ME in for laughs on the shade room. NO 😭"



Summer Walker and Lil Meech's relationship has been on the rocks for the past few months. A few weeks after one of Meech's side-piece's claimed he was cheating, another woman sent a message to Walker and claimed she was pregnant with Meech's child. At the top of July, model Tiffany Marie reportedly DM'd the artist on Instagram and claimed she had gotten pregnant by Meech after dating him for the past four months. Meech allegedly blocked the model and ghosted her, but the "BMF" star denied the entire thing.



“Y’all need help and will believe anything,” he said. “Summer ain’t going no where, so everybody can go back to their f**ked up lies, and keep hatin’ we on vacation.”



Apparently, that's no longer the case. Walker also reposted a clip from her recent interview on Yung Miami's Caresha Please podcast, which basically explains her final thoughts on the subject.

