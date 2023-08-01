The Best Places To Eat & Drink Near Chicago's Lollapalooza This Year

Lollapalooza is almost here, and we can hardly wait for an entire weekend filled with music, and fun! The popular festival will takeover Grant Park from Thursday, August 3rd, to Sunday, August 6th. While the weekend promises to be an unforgettable experience, it can be stressful to find the best food, drink, and accommodations amid the never-ending crowds, especially if you are not familiar with the area.

Chicago Food Magazine listed a few of the best eateries and bars for festival goers looking to grab a quick bite in between shows, and escape the crowds for awhile. Many of these establishments also offer exclusive festival deals! About Last Knife, located inside of the Arlo hotel, is one of the magazine's top recommended restaurants to try during Lollapalooza weekend. This eatery features a variety of American tapas and drinks, and is less than a 20 minute walk from the festival.

Virgin Hotels, located a 22 minute walk from the festival, holds a pre-festival boozy brunch from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily featuring drinks specials, delicious french toast, fried chicken, and waffles.

The Two Zero Three Coffee Bar, located off of North Wabash Avenue inside of Virgin Hotels, does a Festival Hydration Station from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily offering snacks, beverages, and liquid IV for those needing a little extra hydration before the afternoon shows begin. Two Zero Three Coffee Bar is a 22 minute walk from festival grounds.

I|O Godfrey, a 15 minute drive from the festival, will be serving a special drink titled Lolla Pop Fizz available through the festival avalaible to order as an individual drink or a pitcher!

For a continued list of convenient places to eat and drink near Lollapalooza this year visit chicagofoodmagazine.com.