The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In July 2023

By Zuri Anderson

August 1, 2023

Photo: The Good Brigade / Savagesic / Getty Images / Lake County Sheriff's Office

We're now entering the last throws of summer, which can mean people are rushing to do as much as they can before school goes back into session. As per usual, there are some Floridians who do a little too much and get in trouble. Take for example one Florida woman's late-night fast food run ending in an arrest and serious charge.

While we're used to kids getting up to no good, a few of them took it a step too far. One teenager is facing charges for setting a hotel sofa on fire, forcing a whole evacuation, while an 11-year-old girl lied to police about her friend getting kidnapped. There's one kid, however, who got thrown in jail for an extremely strange reason.

If you want to venture into the more wild side of things, a Florida man witnesses a jaw-dropping brawl between two black bears in his backyard. Several beachgoers got a close encounter with a shark, and one South Florida suburb can't shake some cute-looking creatures.

You can read about all that and more below:

