The Worst Place To Retire In Illinois

How often do you think about retirement? I guess it depends on how old you would like to be when you retire! Many factors go into considering where you want to retire including cost of real estate, average daily expenses, safety, healthcare availability, and more!

According to a list compiled by Wallethub, the worst places to retire in all of Illinois are Aurora and Chicago. Aurora ranked 171 and Chicago 154 on a list of the 182 best cities to retire in America.

Here's what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the worst places to retire across the country:

"To help Americans find the best cities to spend their golden years, WalletHub compared the retirement-friendliness of 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across four key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Activities, 3) Quality of Life and 4) Health Care. We evaluated those dimensions using 46 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for retirement."

For a continued list of the worst and best places to retire in America visit wallethub.com.