The Worst Place To Retire In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

August 1, 2023

Senior couple sitting at the kitchen table looking at digital tablet and recalculating their expenses.
Photo: Moment RF

How often do you think about retirement? I guess it depends on how old you would like to be when you retire! Many factors go into considering where you want to retire including cost of real estate, average daily expenses, safety, healthcare availability, and more!

According to a list compiled by Advanced Dental Care, the worst place to retire in all of Nebraska is Omaha/Council Bluffs ranking 46th on a list of the 50 worst places to retire in the U.S.

Here's what Advanced Dental Care had to say about compiling the data to discover the worst places to retire across the country:

"State-level factors (such as elder-abuse protections and state-sanctioned taxes on Social Security) were given half weight in our formula, and negative factors that might harm the livelihoods of elderly people (such as high median gross rent, high taxes, and a high percent of seniors below the poverty level) were subtracted from our total. In our quest to find the best retirement communities in the U.S., we also wanted to look at the existence of strong and supportive communities of those ages 65 and older, shown by the percentage of the population and the median age."

For a continued list of the worst and best places to retire in America visit adc-fl.com.

