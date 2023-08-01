These Lollapalooza After Shows Still Have Tickets Available

Lollapalooza will take over Grant Park from Thursday August 3rd, to Sunday, August 6th, but the party certainly doesn't end there. A handful of after show events will occur throughout the city on nights leading up to, and nights of the festival. Chicago Sun Times listed the events that still have tickets available so that festival goers don't have to miss out on a single second of the unforgettable experience that is Lollapalooza.

Men I Trust w/Husbands (8:00 p.m. @ Thalia Hall), Wallows w/Buffy the DJ Slayer (8:00 p.m. @ Metro), Brakence w/Jack Larsen (8:00 p.m. @ Sunterranean) Dope Lemon w/The Beaches at Park West (8:00 p.m. @ Park West) and Timmy Trumpet w/Nick Rockwell, Diox, Lago (10:00 p.m. @Tao Chicago) will all be performing on Wednesday, August 2nd before the festival begins. Festival day after shows with tickets still available are as follows:

Thursday, August 3rd:

Sofi Tukker w/Apollo XO, Diox at Tao Chicago, 10:00 p.m.

Ken Carson w/Lil 88 at Concord Music Hall, 10:00 p.m.

Acraze at Sound-Bar, 10:00 p.m.

Band-Maid w/Beauty School Dropout at Park West, 10:00 p.m.

Sueco w/Bad Neighbors at Subterranean, 10:00 p.m.

Morgan Wade at Reggies, 10:00 p.m.

Ekkstacy w/Pardyalone at Schubas, 10:00 p.m.

Key Glock at Prysm, 10:00 p.m.

Friday, August 4th:

Higher Ground: Diplo w/Major League DJZ Bontan at the Salt Shed, 9:30 p.m.

Portugal. The Man w/Usted Senalemelo at Metro, 10:00 p.m.

Yung Gravy w/DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip at House of Blues, 10:00 p.m.

Svdden Death w/Ray Volpe at Radius, 10:00 p.m.

The Knocks (DJ Set) at Sound-Bar, 10:00 p.m.

Destroy Lonely w/Tiacorine at Concord Music Hall, 10:00 p.m.

Morgan Wade at Reggies, 10:00 p.m.

J. Worra w/DJ Heather, Eliana at Prysm, 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 5th:

A Boogie wit da Hoodie w/Skizzy Mars at Metro, 10:00 p.m.

Meduza at Cermak Hall, 10:00 p.m.

Maisie Peters w/Claire Rosinkranz at House of Blues, 10:00 p.m.

AC Slater at Concord Music Hall, 10 p.m.

Neil Frances at Lincoln Hall, 10:00 p.m.

Magdalena Bay w/George Arthur Calendar at Park West, 10:00 p.m.

Afrojack w/Nathan Scott, Apollo XO at Tao Chicago, 10:00 p.m.

Sudan Archives w/Harry Edohoukwa at Bottom Lounge, 10:00 p.m.

Michelle w/Girl K at Schubas, 10:00 p.m.

Solardo at Sound-Bar, 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 6th:

Sylvan Esso w/Sarah Kinsley at Metro, 10:00 p.m.

Alan Walker w/Telykast at Radius, 10:00 p.m.

Gorgon City w/Inphinity, Jaygee at Cermak Hall, 10:00 p.m.

Wax Motif at Concord Music Hall, 10:00 p.m.

Poolside at Lincoln Hall, 10:00 p.m.

Matroda at Sound-Bar, 10:00 p.m.

Dehd w/The Hecks at Thalia Hall, 10:00 p.m.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie at Prysm, 10:00 p.m.

Dillon Nathaniel w/Dustin Sheridan, Narkalix at Spybar, 10:00 p.m.

For more information visit Lollapalooza.com.