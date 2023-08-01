Three Nevada cities have placed on Stacker’s list of U.S. cities with the dirtiest air.

Air quality was ranked “according to the amount of course particulate matter in the air in metropolitan areas” on average. Factors including industries present and climate conditions were also taken into consideration.

Claiming number twenty as the area with the dirtiest air in the country is Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise.

Here is what the data report highlighted:

"- Average coarse particulate matter (PM10): 36 μg/m^3

- PM10 2nd Max 24-hr: 152 μg/m^3 (1.3% above EPA standards)

- Average fine particulate matter (PM2.5): 9.9 μg/m^3 (17.5% below EPA standards)

Transportation, construction, and industrial facilities are the primary sources of harmful emissions and ozone in Las Vegas. Long-term drought conditions and intensified wildfires also contribute to the region's poor air quality."

Reno placed behind Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise at number 33.

"- Average coarse particulate matter (PM10): 31 μg/m^3

- PM10 2nd Max 24-hr: 284 μg/m^3 (89.3% above EPA standards)

- Average fine particulate matter (PM2.5): 12.4 μg/m^3 (3.3% above EPA standards)

Air pollution in Reno can largely be attributed to regional wildfires. Its position in the Truckee Meadows Valley makes it a prime location for pollution to settle and difficult for the environment to naturally clear."

At number 42 is Pahrump. It was described as the following:

"- Average coarse particulate matter (PM10): 27 μg/m^3

- PM10 2nd Max 24-hr: 134 μg/m^3 (10.7% below EPA standards)

- Average fine particulate matter (PM2.5): Not available

Most of Pahrump's coarse particulate matter pollution comes from the use or disturbance of unpaved roads and vacant lands, according to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection. The Pahrump Valley often experiences high winds and dust storms, so when disturbances of roads and land kick up dust, it can quickly become hazardous under the right conditions."