Three New Mexico cities have placed on Stacker’s list of U.S. cities with the dirtiest air.

Air quality was ranked "according to the amount of course particulate matter in the air in metropolitan areas" on average. Factors including industries present and climate conditions were also taken into consideration.

Claiming fifth place as the area with the dirtiest air in the country is Albuquerque.

Here is what the data report highlighted:

"- Average coarse particulate matter (PM10): 52 μg/m^3

- PM10 2nd Max 24-hr: 221 μg/m^3 (47.3% above EPA standards)

- Average fine particulate matter (PM2.5): 11.3 μg/m^3 (5.8% below EPA standards)

The American Lung Association notes that transportation emissions are a major contributor to high levels of ozone in Albuquerque. In July 2022, New Mexico enacted the Clean Car Rule, which is expected to eliminate 130,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions and more than 1,700 tons of ozone-forming pollutants by 2050.”

Las Cruces placed not too far away from Albuquerque at number nine:

"- Average coarse particulate matter (PM10): 49 μg/m^3

- PM10 2nd Max 24-hr: 439 μg/m^3 (192.7% above EPA standards)

- Average fine particulate matter (PM2.5): 10.4 μg/m^3 (13.3% below EPA standards)

Much of the air pollution in this region is not from vehicle emissions or manufacturing, but rather from the many dust storms that pass through the region."

At number 49 is Deming. It was described as the following:

"- Average coarse particulate matter (PM10): 25 μg/m^3

- PM10 2nd Max 24-hr: 193 μg/m^3 (28.7% above EPA standards)

- Average fine particulate matter (PM2.5): Not available

Wildfires pose the greatest air quality risk in Deming. The new infrastructure being built in the region as part of the Biden Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, while a boon for safer and more efficient transportation, may bring great levels of vehicle emissions."