Where You Can Find The Best Bread In Florida

Bread is a common household staple, but sometimes freshly-baked bread from a local bakery can be much more satisfying. With so many places to pick up some bread, Food & Wine revealed the best bread in every state. The website states, "Most bakers on this list will readily reveal the makeup of their breads, and some of them are already able to keep things 100% within their state, or at least the region."

When it came to Florida, writers mentioned four bakeries to keep your eye on. Jamison B. Breadhouse got most of the spotlight due to writers highlighting how it bounced back from the pandemic and serves fresh, never-frozen, bread, pastries, and sandwiches! They also revealed what makes the other three entries enticing:

"Down in South Florida, Zak Stern continues to set the regional standard for European-style bread at Miami's Zak The Baker, but there are two excellent up-and-comers in Miami Beach—Matthieu Bettant is a fourth-generation baker from France, which is to say you are in good hands at Bettant Bakery, right in the middle of the South Beach scrum. Meanwhile, tucked into a neighborhood north of Venetian Way, True Loaf Bakery turns out some very fine naturally-leavened loaves."

Visit foodandwine.com for the full list of every state's most delicious bread.