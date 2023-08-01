Yung Miami Names Herself The 'Black Oprah' Following Podcast Success
By Tony M. Centeno
August 1, 2023
Yung Miami previously stated that she aspired to be the "Black Oprah" Winfrey, but now she's doubling down on it.
On Monday, July 31, Drink Champs dropped a clip from its upcoming episode featuring a slew of artists who appeared at Rolling Loud Miami 2023. During her appearance in the teaser, the host of Caresha Please sits beside JT as she declares herself as the "Black" version of the famed talk show host after the success of her podcast on REVOLT.
“I’m the Black Oprah,” the Miami native said before she laughs with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.
She immediately acknowledges that she knows Oprah is Black, but runs with the comparison anyways. It's the third time Yung Miami has likened herself to Oprah. In a previous interview, she said she had dreams of becoming the "Black Oprah" shortly after the launch of her podcast. Despite the jokes about her comment that flooded the Internet, Caresha emphasized her statement again in a social media post.
"The next ((((BLACK)))) OPRAH!!" she wrote.
The next ((((BLACK)))) OPRAH!!— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022
Yung Miami has founded plenty of success thanks to her podcast. Last year, the Miami native tied with Drink Champs as the winner of the "Best Hip-Hop Platform" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022. At the time, people online expressed their opinions about Caresha's show winning along with Drink Champs, who had been cranking out viral episodes since 2015. Yung Miami took to social media to respond to the criticism.
"Not y’all mad #Careshaplease won an award? Awwww :’(" she tweeted.
Within the year since Caresha first made the comparison, Oprah Winfrey herself has not reacted to Yung Miami's comments.