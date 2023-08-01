Yung Miami Names Herself The 'Black Oprah' Following Podcast Success

Yung Miami previously stated that she aspired to be the "Black Oprah" Winfrey, but now she's doubling down on it.



On Monday, July 31, Drink Champs dropped a clip from its upcoming episode featuring a slew of artists who appeared at Rolling Loud Miami 2023. During her appearance in the teaser, the host of Caresha Please sits beside JT as she declares herself as the "Black" version of the famed talk show host after the success of her podcast on REVOLT.



“I’m the Black Oprah,” the Miami native said before she laughs with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

