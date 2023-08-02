1 Dead, Over 50 Injured After Tour Bus Rolls Over At Grand Canyon West

One person died, and over 50 others were injured in a bus crash at Grand Canyon West on Tuesday (August 1). According to KTNV, a tour bus collided with a visitor's personal vehicle and rolled over near a parking lot around 9:50 a.m. The Hualapai Emergency Services said that 57 people were involved in the crash and that eight people had to be airlifted to local hospitals.

The others, who suffered "noncritical injuries," were taken to the hospital by ground transportation.

All of the patients are listed in fair condition. The deceased victim has not been identified.

As a result of the crash, Grand Canyon West was closed for the entire day as officials investigated the fatal crash. The Hualapai Nation Police is leading the investigation with the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Grand Canyon West is located on the Hualapai Reservation and is not part of Grand Canyon National Park. It is run by the Hualapai tribe and features the Skywalk observation deck.