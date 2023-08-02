California City Named The Noisiest City In The US

Would you consider the city you live in to be particularly noisy? Cities such as Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Las Vegas, Nevada top the list of the noisiest cities in the country, but none are quite as noisy as this California city.

According to a list compiled by Forbes Health, the noisiest city in the U.S. is the Riverside, San Bernardino metropolitan area. The website detailed exactly why this area ranks as the noisiest in the country.

"The California metropolitan area including Riverside, San Bernardino and Ontario ranks highest for potential risk to hearing health in the U.S. The area ranks seventh overall in terms of its density of restaurants (8,629 per 100,000 businesses) and transportation and warehouse establishments (6,145 per 100,000 businesses). It also ranks 13th overall for density of casinos and casino-hotels, with about 16 per 100,000 businesses."

Here's what Forbes Health had to say about compiling the data to discover the noisiest city in America:

"Forbes Health set out to determine which metropolitan areas in the U.S. could pose the greatest risks to residents’ hearing health. In ranking cities, we calculated the density of 11 types of noise-producing establishments in each locale. Establishments were weighted based on how potentially damaging they can be to hearing health, how accessible they are to the general public and whether they require some form of hearing protection for entry."

For a continued list of the nosiest cities across the country visit forbes.com/heath.