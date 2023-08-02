Coco Jones' Live Performance Of 'ICU' Will Make You Emotional
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 2, 2023
As the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop quickly approaches, some of the biggest artists in music gathered for iHeartRadio Living Black! on Wednesday, August 2nd. The special event honored Black culture and continued to celebrate hip hop's milestone with a take over of Market Street in Inglewood, California — a hub for Black art, music, and culture in Los Angeles.
One of the stars to hit the stage was 2023 On The Verge artist Coco Jones! After getting hyped up by the night's host Jess Hilarious, Jones hit the stage with her own rendition of Mary J. Blige's verse on Method Man's "All I Need" (Remix). She also came through with some Black Girl Magic and gave a truly stunning performance of her hit song "ICU."
Jones' passionate rendition of the track had people in the audience singing along with their hands in the air. In addition to her recording career, Jones is currently starring in Peacock's Bel-Air, a reimagination of the beloved '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In 2022, after signing with Def Jam Recordings and High Standardz, she released her major label debut EP What I Didn't Tell You.
iHeartRadio Living Black! 2023 is inspired by the culture, history, and innovation of Black culture and hip-hop. In addition to the music, the hour-long special was an interactive block party that brought Black culture to life while celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop.
In addition to Coco Jones, the 2023 iHeartRadio Living Black! featured performances by Usher, Miguel, GloRilla, and NLE Choppa. The event will also include special appearances by LL COOL J, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Warren G, Chlöe, Lola Brooke, D Smoke, Kash Doll, SleazyWorld Go, DDG, Flau'jae and more.
If you missed any of the action during this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black! Watch it again via iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages from now through August 8th.