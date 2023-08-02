Coco Jones' Live Performance Of 'ICU' Will Make You Emotional

As the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop quickly approaches, some of the biggest artists in music gathered for iHeartRadio Living Black! on Wednesday, August 2nd. The special event honored Black culture and continued to celebrate hip hop's milestone with a take over of Market Street in Inglewood, California — a hub for Black art, music, and culture in Los Angeles.

One of the stars to hit the stage was 2023 On The Verge artist Coco Jones! After getting hyped up by the night's host Jess Hilarious, Jones hit the stage with her own rendition of Mary J. Blige's verse on Method Man's "All I Need" (Remix). She also came through with some Black Girl Magic and gave a truly stunning performance of her hit song "ICU."