Famed Celebrity Hotspot Reveals Hip Hop 50 Menu Inspired By Iconic Rappers

"We’re incredibly grateful for the hip-hop community’s support of Sei Less, so we wanted to find a special way to express our appreciation and honor the hip-hop artists that have pushed the culture forward," the restaurant stated in an Instagram post.



The special menu also includes desserts inspired by Busta Rhymes and Ja Rule along with cocktails named after JAY-Z and Diddy. Sei Less has become a magnet for some of the biggest names in the music and film industry. On a regular night, you can expect to see an array of celebrities pull up for a meal at the Asian fusion restaurant like Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Travis Scott, Lil Baby and Future. The restaurant, which also has a bar and speakeasy, also inspired Fabolous and French Montana's 2022 banger "SAY LESS." Both artists include bars about the restaurant's founder Dara Mirjahangiry and actually shot the music video at the venue in the heart of New York City.



Sei Less' Hip Hop-inspired menu is available at $50 per person throughout the month of August. Check out the full menu and watch Fab and French's "SAY LESS" video below.

