Family Of Murdered Nurse Files $200 Million Lawsuit Against Hospital

The family of a nurse who was kidnapped and murdered filed a $200 million lawsuit against Tenet Healthcare over her death.

Patrice Wilson, 29, was allegedly abducted by her ex-boyfriend Jamere Miller, 36, in the Detroit Medical Center Detroit Receiving Hospital parking lot after her shift on May 13. She was found shot to death in the trunk of her car later that afternoon.

Wilson's family blames the hospital's lax security procedures for the death of their daughter.

"It's a murder that could have been prevented if DMC did what they should have been doing to protect Patrice and the other nurses down there," attorney Michael Fortner said.

The lawsuit notes that Miller, who was wearing a blonde wig as a disguise, spent several hours waiting in the parking lot for Wilson. In addition, security was notified about the abduction but did not call the police for two hours.

Detroit Medical Center issued a statement defending its security team.

"The DMC stands behind our security team, who acted swiftly to notify and engage local law enforcement to apprehend the assailant," the statement said. "We continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they prosecute this individual for the crime committed. We cannot comment on pending litigation."

Miller has since been arrested and is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder, felony murder, and carjacking.