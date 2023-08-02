Former Juror For YNW Melly Trial Blame Mistrial On 'Manipulative' Woman

“From day one, she had issues with the foreperson selected, at one point crossing her arms and saying she was ‘Done!’" the juror said. "When another juror asked to not shut down and set her feelings aside, she exploded ... She was explosive, manipulative, she was rude, she yelled insults at anyone who had a different opinion. She was there to cause chaos."



Despite pledging to not let her personal feelings cloud her judgement, the woman was determined to get the other jurors on her side. During its deliberation proceedings, the jury was 11-1 with the majority leaning towards a guilty verdict. The woman was the lone person who believed he was innocent. At one point, the woman reportedly spoke to two other jurors and convinced them to get on their side, which is why the jury was deadlocked at 9-3.



“Then, she came over and announced to the group that they had changed their minds, but when another juror asked why she was speaking for them, she exploded,” the juror said.



The only reason why the former juror decided to speak out about the situation is due to reports from the rapper's mom Jamie Demons-King, who claimed the jury was deadlocked at 9-3 in favor of acquittal when it was really the other way around. Despite the mistrial, Melly is set to be tried again in another trial. Jury selection for the second trial begins on October 2.