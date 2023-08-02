Francia Raísa Opens Up About Donating Kidney To Selena Gomez
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 2, 2023
Francia Raísa is opening up again about donating her kidney to Selena Gomez. During a recent appearance on the Good Guys Podcast with Drake & Josh star Josh Peck, the actress discussed how she felt leading up to the procedure. "That was the craziest part. I was so calm," Raísa revealed. "I had this crazy calmness. It was wild. The tests were a lot, it was hard. But the entire time I was like, I feel like I have to do this. I just know it."
The How I Met Your Father star later added, “I’ve said this before, I just felt it in my heart. I knew I was a match. I knew it was gonna happen. No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart.”
The podcast comes just a week after Francia clarified that there was no bad blood between her and Selena Gomez. In the recent video, a TMZ reporter tried to get an update on where Gomez and Raísa stand. "There's no beef, guys," Raísa confirmed on camera. When asked if there had been beef and the two had recently squashed it, the actress gave the reporter a polite but stern, "Bye!" and closed her car door.
Gomez and Raísa were reported to have had a falling out last November after the former said that Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry" in her tell-all documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Raísa responded to the comment by commenting on a social media post with the quote with "Interesting" and apparently unfollowed Gomez on social media. According to TMZ, Raísa is following Gomez on Instagram again and she also got a sweet birthday shoutout from the star.