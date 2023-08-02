Francia Raísa is opening up again about donating her kidney to Selena Gomez. During a recent appearance on the Good Guys Podcast with Drake & Josh star Josh Peck, the actress discussed how she felt leading up to the procedure. "That was the craziest part. I was so calm," Raísa revealed. "I had this crazy calmness. It was wild. The tests were a lot, it was hard. But the entire time I was like, I feel like I have to do this. I just know it."

The How I Met Your Father star later added, “I’ve said this before, I just felt it in my heart. I knew I was a match. I knew it was gonna happen. No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart.”