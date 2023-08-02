Health Officials Warn Californians Of Fungal Disease Spreading Through Air

Valley Fever is on the rise once again.

According to KTLA, Southern California is currently experiencing a rise in cases due to fungus spreading through the air that grows after it rains for prolonged periods of time. Valley Fever, scientifically known as coccidioidomycosis, is found in dust particles containing fungus that is inhaled just by going outside. Symptoms of the disease include chest pain, cough, tiredness, and of course, fever.

Research from California Berkeley detailed Valley Fever to be dormant during times of drought. The fungus grows quickly after heavy periods of rainfall, causing a recent influx of cases across the southern region of the state. Public health officials noted that due to California's extremely wet winter, cases of Valley Fever could continue to rise throughout the rest of the summer and into fall.

CDPH director and state public health officer Dr. Tomás Aragón recommended that those experiencing common respiratory infection symptoms should see a doctor to get tested for Valley Fever.

“California’s dry conditions, combined with recent heavy winter rains could result in increasing Valley fever cases in the coming months. Individuals with lingering cough and fatigue should talk to a health care provider about Valley fever, especially if they have been outdoors in dusty air."

KTLA mentioned that cases are currently highest in "Kern, Kings, San Luis Obispo, Fresno, Tulare, Madera, and Monterey counties." While Valley Fever spreads through the air, there are a few ways in which locals can lessen their chance of contact with the fungus. Staying indoors when it is windy, watering down soil before digging, wearing a mask, and simply learning the symptoms, are just a few of many ways that you can protect yourself and your loved ones from contracting Valley Fever.

For more information about Valley Fever visit cdc.gov.