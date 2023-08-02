Here's The Best Colorado Town To Visit In The Fall

As summer begins winding down, the United States will start welcoming fall. While some areas of the country will stay warm for the next few months, others brace themselves for chillier temperatures and the changing colors of leaves. It's also the harvest season, meaning many towns and cities get ready for festivals and other community gatherings. Americans can also look forward to pumpkin patches and seasonal, spooky events.

For those planning on traveling this autumn, Trips to Discover found every state's best town to visit during the season. The website states, "If you want to delve into it all, you’ll want to know where you can make the most of the season. These towns offer some of the best when it comes to fall activities, brilliant foliage, or even both."

Writers crowned Estes Park as Colorado's top town for fall fun! Here's why:

"Estes Park offers it all as the eastern gateway to the Colorado Rockies, which will be splashed with brilliant golds and oranges in the fall. This is one of the best times to watch wildlife with the bugles of the elk heard throughout the valley. It’s also celebrated at the annual Elk Festival in early October with bugling contests, performances, live music, food trucks, and vendors. The Pumpkins and Pilsners Festival follows, featuring pumpkins for picking, games, craft beer, live music, free face painting and free donkey rides for the kids, and more."