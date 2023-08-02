Here's The Best Florida Town To Visit In The Fall

As summer begins winding down, the United States will start welcoming fall. While some areas of the country will stay warm for the next few months, others brace themselves for chillier temperatures and the changing colors of leaves. It's also the harvest season, meaning many towns and cities get ready for festivals and other community gatherings. Americans can also look forward to pumpkin patches and seasonal, spooky events.

For those planning on traveling this autumn, Trips to Discover found every state's best town to visit during the season. The website states, "If you want to delve into it all, you’ll want to know where you can make the most of the season. These towns offer some of the best when it comes to fall activities, brilliant foliage, or even both."

Writers crowned Bradenton as Florida's top town for fall fun! Here's why:

"There are many fall activities to enjoy in Bradenton, including pumpkin patches, but the highlight here is Hunsader Farms. Starting in October, visitors can enjoy the annual Pumpkin Festival which includes a corn maze, hayrides, a petting zoo, face painting, music, more than 100 craft vendors, and tons of food along with U-pick options. It’s one of the best spots in Florida for fall festivities."