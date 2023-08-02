Iowa State QB Accused Of Betting On Own Team; Among 4 Athletes Charged

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is accused of betting on his own team and is among four current or former Cyclones athletes charged with tampering with records in relation to an ongoing investigation conducted by the Iowa Criminal Division, according to an affidavit obtained by ESPN.

The affidavit, which included a criminal complaint filed in the Iowa District Court for Story County on Monday (July 31), claims that approximately 366 bets totaling $2,799 were placed by a DraftKings sportsbook account linked to Dekkers, which included 26 Iowa State sporting events, among them the football team's 2021 win against Oklahoma State, which he didn't play in. The affidavit didn't specify which team or type of bet Dekkers placed on the game.

Dekkers was under 21 when he placed most of the bets and disguising his identity with assistance from his parents, Scott and Jami Dekkers, according to the affidavit. The junior quarterback started in all 12 of Iowa State's games in 2022 and is the team's projected starter in 2023.

Dekkers' attorney, Mark Weinhardt, said he will plead not guilty to the charge but plans to step away from the team "so he can focus on his studies and on the defense of this criminal charge," noting that the junior "informed the University and the coaching staff that he cannot participate in fall football camp."

Iowa State sophomore football player Dodge Sauser, sophomore wrestler Paniro Johnson and former football player Eyioma Uwazurike have also been charged with tampering records, an aggravated misdemeanor, in relation to the investigation, according to the criminal complaint.