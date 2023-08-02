Lindsay Lohan Shares What Jamie Lee Curtis Gifted Her Newborn Baby

Lohan became a mother on Monday, July 17th, and her Freaky Friday costar had the cutest reaction to the exciting news. Shortly after Lohan's reps revealed that she had given birth to her first child, a baby boy she and her husband Bader Shammas named Luai, Curtis took to Instagram to celebrate.

"MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother," the Oscar winner wrote next to an old photo of them. "Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!" One fan in the comments section added, "Also she’s your movie mother. Now you’re too a movie sister!" referring to the body-swapping plot of the beloved 2003 remake.

The former child star first announced her pregnancy with a statement to TMZ in March. "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" she said in a statement shared with the outlet. Lohan and Shammas got married in 2022 after getting together just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in 2020. In November 2021, she announced their engagement.