Man Considers Postponing Entire Wedding Day For Tool Concert

One man found himself in the "worst fight of his life" after suggesting that he and his fiancé postpone their wedding day to see Tool in concert. The man took to Reddit to ask the internet if they thought postponing a wedding to see your favorite band live was such a bad idea.

"So me and my wife are getting married (unfortunately) on the third of October which is the day tool will be in our town of Loveland,CO. So I told my wife I don’t want to be married on the third because tool was in town. That lead to the worst fight of our lives and she went to go live with her parents and it seems that all her relatives are on her side what should I do."

People immediately flocked to the comment section both in opposition and support of the man's consideration to postpone his wedding for Tool. One commenter comically replied in support stating, "Bro is risking missing a Tool concert for a marriage," while another shared a very forward, mature response in opposition of the thought:

"As someone who was married and divorced - my wedding day was one of the best days of my life. The fact that you’re upset that you’re going to miss a concert because of your wedding is mind blowing to me and your soon to be (hopefully) wife is right to be upset. Tool will play again. You hopefully only get married once. I mean this in the most loving way possible - stop being selfish and understand that you are marrying your best friend which I would take ANY day over seeing a band. Sheesh."

Some commenters were neutral, simply saying, "this is the most tool fan post I've ever seen."

