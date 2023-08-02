The 20-year-old rapper's performance is just the latest major accomplishment in his thriving career. NLE Choppa dropped his sophomore album Cottonwood 2 earlier this year featuring 22 bangers including his singles "Mo Up Front" and "Automobooty." It also contains collaborations with G Herbo, 2rare, Lola Brooke, Rick Ross, Fivio Foreign, Kevin Gates, Duke Deuce, Polo G and more. During his previous visit to The Breakfast Club, Choppa shared how he got Lil Wayne to hop on the album.



“I was in Miami and Ben Billions pulled out this beat," NLE Choppa explained. "It was the ‘Ain’t Gonna Answer’ beat and it had the ‘Back That Azz Up’ sample. I rapped on it, did my verse. I did the hook and I was about to do a second verse and they was like ‘Yo leave it open for Wayne.’ I’m like huh? I’m like ‘he ain’t just somebody who can get on the phone and ask to do a verse’ so I was skeptical going in and they were like ‘Just try it and see’. So I prayed on it and stayed on faith street about two months later, God delivered.”



NLE Choppa shared the stage with other superstar performers like GloRilla, Coco Jones, Miguel and Usher. If you missed any of the action during this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black!, watch it again via iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages from now through August 8th.