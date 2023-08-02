Pennsylvania City Named Among The Cleanest In The US

Would you consider the city that you live in to be clean? When you walk the streets, do you see trash piled along each corner, or is garbage separated from residential areas? 25 cities have been singled out as being exceptionally clean based on the percentage of residents reporting on the presence of trash throughout the city.

According to a list compiled by Yahoo Finance, the cleanest city in all of Pennsylvania is Pittsburgh. This city ranks as the 23rd cleanest city in the entire country. 89% of Pittsburgh households reported seeing no trash throughout the city. Yahoo Finance mentioned that:

"Pittsburgh is one of the oldest cities in the U.S., as it was set up during the late 18th century. It headquarters several Fortune 500 companies."

Here's what Yahoo Finance had to say about compiling the data to discover the cleanest cities across the country:

"To compile our list of America's cleanest cities, we used data from the Census Bureau's American Housing Survey (AHS) to calculate the percentage of households with trash or junk half a block from their residents. Based on this data, we picked top 25 American cities with the highest percentages of households reporting no trash."

For a continued list of the cleanest cities in America visit finance.yahoo.com.