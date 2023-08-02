TDE's REASON Reveals Title & Tracklist For His Upcoming Sophomore Album

“My first album was for the fans,” REASON said in a press release. “I wanted to give them everything they wanted as a thank you for the support they’ve given. At this moment in my life I needed a lot of love and understanding.”



“Going through the things I went through, those are the two things I needed the most," he continued. "While I was searching for that, I decided to give an album that spoke to that. Porches is about love and understanding. We’re all connected. We all go through similar trials and battles. I think we can all use more understanding and love throughout that process.”



It's been three years since REASON delivered his debut album New Beginnings. The 14-track album features his labelmates ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and Isaiah Rashad as well as Rapsody, Vince Staples, JID plus more. Since then, he's dropped bangers with Jay Rock, Ty Dolla $ign and The Game.