TDE's REASON Reveals Title & Tracklist For His Upcoming Sophomore Album
By Tony M. Centeno
August 2, 2023
Carson's own REASON has revealed the plans for his upcoming project.
On Tuesday, August 1, Top Dawg Entertainment confirmed REASON's second studio album Porches is set to drop this month. The 32-year-old MC took to Instagram to share the release date for his new album, which lands on August 11 a.k.a the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. His new body of work is set to feature recent singles "At It Again" and "You Betta (Jesus Take The Wheel)." It also features fresh collaborations with SiR, Doechii, Baby Tate, Ray Vaughn, Kalan.Frfr, Zacari and more.
“My first album was for the fans,” REASON said in a press release. “I wanted to give them everything they wanted as a thank you for the support they’ve given. At this moment in my life I needed a lot of love and understanding.”
“Going through the things I went through, those are the two things I needed the most," he continued. "While I was searching for that, I decided to give an album that spoke to that. Porches is about love and understanding. We’re all connected. We all go through similar trials and battles. I think we can all use more understanding and love throughout that process.”
It's been three years since REASON delivered his debut album New Beginnings. The 14-track album features his labelmates ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and Isaiah Rashad as well as Rapsody, Vince Staples, JID plus more. Since then, he's dropped bangers with Jay Rock, Ty Dolla $ign and The Game.