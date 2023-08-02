The Average Life Expectancy Of A Californian In 2023

World Population Review defines life expectancy as "the statistical measure of the average time a person is expected to live." The life expectancy of any given human can vary based on where they live around the world, what resources are available to them, and how much exercise they get, to cite a few examples. Research conducted by Harvard University's School of Public Health revealed the average life expectancy of an American citizen in 2023 to be 76.4 years old, a large jump from 46 to 48 years in the year 1900. These statistics are further broken down by state.

According World Population Review's list, the average life expectancy for someone living in California in 2023 is 79 years old.

Here's what World Population Review had to say about the top factors affecting life expectancy:

"In general, life expectancy is based on two major factors: genetics and lifestyle choices. These include, but are not limited to, gender, access to quality health care, hygiene, obesity, diet and nutrition, exercise, and crime rates. Overall, you can expect to see the highest life expectancies in the healthiest states. Additionally, women tend to live longer than men. American men expect to live an average of 76.1 years, while women expect to live an average of 81.1 years, a five-year difference."

