This Mexican Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Burritos

By Zuri Anderson

August 2, 2023

Barbecue chicken, corn and guacamole tortilla wraps on a wooden base. Vegetable burrito. Healthy food.
Photo: juan antonio barrio miguel / Moment / Getty Images

Who doesn't love a flavor-packed burrito? For decades, Americans have been clamoring for these tightly-wrapped flour tortillas, which are often full of delicious proteins, veggies, cheese, sauces, and other decadent ingredients. If there's too much for you to handle in one sitting, you can easily save it for later.

LoveFood has something special for burrito lovers: a list rounding up every state's best burrito. The website states, "If you think of a burrito as simply beans, salsa, and cheese tucked up in a flour tortilla, you haven’t tasted the best America has to offer. Our selection features ingredients like fried avocado, grilled steak, and tater tots."

According to writers, Washington's best burrito is the babyBurrito from Taco Chukis! Here's why this restaurant's burrito was chosen:

"No-frills Mexican joint Tacos Chukis, which has several Seattle restaurants, is beloved for its babyBurrito. This small but mighty wrap comes packed with meat like carne asada (steak) or al pastor (pork) and Monterey Jack cheese, and is described as the perfect portion. It doesn't contain beans or rice, so there's more room for the quality ingredients and the flavors are more intense than your typical burrito. Customers are also impressed by the price."

If you're craving this burrito, Taco Chukis has four locations across Seattle.

Check out the full list on lovefood.com.

