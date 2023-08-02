Usher Brings Out Jeezy During Fiery Performance Dedicated To Hip Hop 50
By Kelly Fisher
August 3, 2023
Usher delivered an electrifying performance packed with career-spanning hits when he took the stage for an epic finale of this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black! This year’s event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop in 2023.
Kicking off his set with a powerful rendition of “GLU,” his steamy R&B single that released earlier this year, Usher pledged to “take my time” with the Los Angeles crowd. The “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” icon took a moment between songs to recognize that “this is a major moment, you know, celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop. I have a lot to thank hip hop for. If I go back to the beginning of my career, I made my way down to Atlanta. In Atlanta, I was greeted by some incredible, incredible people that motivated me,” he said, shouting out icons like Diddy and Jermaine Dupri. ”I have a lot to be thankful for when it comes to Hip-Hop.”
Usher continued his set and closed out the show with a throwback to his 2008 smash-hit anthem from Here I Stand, “Love In This Club,” featuring Jeezy, who made a surprise appearance for the L.A. crowd at Living Black! The night was also packed with unforgettable performances by Miguel, GloRilla, Coco Jones, NLE Choppa and more.
If you missed any of the action during this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black! Watch it again via iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages from now through August 8th.