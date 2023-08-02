Usher delivered an electrifying performance packed with career-spanning hits when he took the stage for an epic finale of this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black! This year’s event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop in 2023.

Kicking off his set with a powerful rendition of “GLU,” his steamy R&B single that released earlier this year, Usher pledged to “take my time” with the Los Angeles crowd. The “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” icon took a moment between songs to recognize that “this is a major moment, you know, celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop. I have a lot to thank hip hop for. If I go back to the beginning of my career, I made my way down to Atlanta. In Atlanta, I was greeted by some incredible, incredible people that motivated me,” he said, shouting out icons like Diddy and Jermaine Dupri. ”I have a lot to be thankful for when it comes to Hip-Hop.”

Usher continued his set and closed out the show with a throwback to his 2008 smash-hit anthem from Here I Stand, “Love In This Club,” featuring Jeezy, who made a surprise appearance for the L.A. crowd at Living Black! The night was also packed with unforgettable performances by Miguel, GloRilla, Coco Jones, NLE Choppa and more.