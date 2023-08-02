Video Showing Bear Waving At Zoo Visitors Causes Divide Online

By Jason Hall

August 2, 2023

CHINA-ANIMAL-INTERNET-OFFBEAT
Photo: AFP

A zoo in China issued a statement on the validity of a viral video in which a bear was seen standing on its hind legs and waving at visitors.

The Hangzhou Zoo wrote a response in the perspective of Angela, the Malayan Sun Bear that critics believed looked suspiciously like a human in a bear costume.

"Yesterday, after I got off work, I received a call from the director, asking me if I was lazy and did not go to work, so I hired two legs (a human) to replace me," the translated post states. "Unexpectedly, I was sitting in the mountains, and hot searches fell from the sky. Some people think that I am popular when I stand up. It seems that you don't know me too well. Think about it, there were tourists who thought I was petite and not a bear...Let me emphasize again: I am a sun bear! Not a black bear! Not a dog! It's a sun bear!"

Paradise Wildlife Park, a zoo in the United Kingdom joined in on the speculation, posting a clip of its own sun bear showing human-like behaviors with the caption, "We can confirm that Kyra is a sun bear."

Sun bears get their name from the golden patches of fur on their chests and are typically about half the size of American black bears, growing to be about 4 to 5 feet tall and weigh between 60 to 150 lbs.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.