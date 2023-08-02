Video Showing Bear Waving At Zoo Visitors Causes Divide Online

A zoo in China issued a statement on the validity of a viral video in which a bear was seen standing on its hind legs and waving at visitors.

The Hangzhou Zoo wrote a response in the perspective of Angela, the Malayan Sun Bear that critics believed looked suspiciously like a human in a bear costume.

"Yesterday, after I got off work, I received a call from the director, asking me if I was lazy and did not go to work, so I hired two legs (a human) to replace me," the translated post states. "Unexpectedly, I was sitting in the mountains, and hot searches fell from the sky. Some people think that I am popular when I stand up. It seems that you don't know me too well. Think about it, there were tourists who thought I was petite and not a bear...Let me emphasize again: I am a sun bear! Not a black bear! Not a dog! It's a sun bear!"