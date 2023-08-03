Add The Strangest City In Arizona To Your Bucket List

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

August 3, 2023

USA, Arizona, Tombstone, three cowboys on horseback
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever wanted to take trip off the beaten path? Well, the good news is that dream memorable adventure could take place right in your own hometown.

Arizona has its fair share of popular monuments and hangout spots typically on the top of visitors’ must see lists. For instance, the Grand Canyon National Park, Desert Botanical Garden, the Hoover Dam and Monument Valley are all fascinating places to explore.

However, for those seeking an alternative and more relaxed thrill, Tombstone, Arizona, is where you need to book your next staycation.

Here is what A Lot Travel wrote about the eclectic destination:

“Tombstone is an anomaly. Firstly, there's the fact that it looks exactly like it did during the wild west days of the Gold Rush Era–utterly frozen in time. Then there's the fact that it receives a huge number of visitors every year who are keen to ‘live out their cowboy fantasies.’

It's hard to imagine that this is actually a real place and not just part of a movie set! What might have been an otherwise literal ghost town is instead kept alive by the legion of tourists that come through it annually. Truly, Tombstone has to be seen to be believed!”

It’s safe to say, anyone wishing to bring their Wild West visions to life should head on over to Tombstone. With location as rare as Tombstone, it’s no surprise it got voted the most unusual town in Arizona.

