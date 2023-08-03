Florida Man Arrested After Wife's Remains Found Stuffed In 3 Suitcases
By Zuri Anderson
August 3, 2023
Authorities in Florida have arrested a 78-year-old man in the case of a woman whose remains were found stuffed inside three suitcases, per WPLG. The Delray Beach Police Department revealed William Lowe, of Delray Beach, was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, identified as Aydil Barbosa Fontes, during a Thursday (August 3) press briefing.
Police responded to reports of a mysterious suitcase floating on the Intracoastal Waterway on Friday, July 21. According to Lowe's probable cause affidavit, the 911 caller spotted a human foot sticking through the zipper of the luggage. Officers confirmed two human legs were inside the suitcase.
Hours later, they found two more suitcases containing the victim's remains along the Waterway. One of the suitcases contained a human torso missing its hands, while another bag contained the head. Investigators found a gunshot wound behind the victim's ear, according to authorities.
News Conference - Homicide ArrestPosted by Delray Beach Police Department on Thursday, August 3, 2023
Witnesses told cops they spotted Lowe near the Waterway earlier last month, appearing anxious and asking about whether big boats travel through the area. They also claim he had the luggage with him at the time and threw them into the water. Investigators believe the victim's remains were dumped sometime between July 17 and July 20.
Detectives later learned Lowe and Barbara Fontes shared an apartment unit in Delray Beach and obtained a search warrant for the home. When investigators dropped by on Monday (July 31), they reportedly found blood splattered in various rooms of the home, including the bathrooms, master bedroom, and dining room. They also discovered visible "drag marks" and cleaning supplies, according to the police report.
Officials said they caught Lowe climbing through the back window of his apartment and started questioning him. Lowe confirmed to cops he was married to Barbara Fontes but claimed she traveled to Brazil, the report states. Investigators also found a bloodstained chainsaw and cooler in Lowe's storage unit on Wednesday (August 2).
Lowe was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday evening on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a human corpse. He's being held without bond.
Police haven't revealed a motive behind the murder.