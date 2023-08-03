Florida Man Arrested After Wife's Remains Found Stuffed In 3 Suitcases

Authorities in Florida have arrested a 78-year-old man in the case of a woman whose remains were found stuffed inside three suitcases, per WPLG. The Delray Beach Police Department revealed William Lowe, of Delray Beach, was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, identified as Aydil Barbosa Fontes, during a Thursday (August 3) press briefing.

Police responded to reports of a mysterious suitcase floating on the Intracoastal Waterway on Friday, July 21. According to Lowe's probable cause affidavit, the 911 caller spotted a human foot sticking through the zipper of the luggage. Officers confirmed two human legs were inside the suitcase.

Hours later, they found two more suitcases containing the victim's remains along the Waterway. One of the suitcases contained a human torso missing its hands, while another bag contained the head. Investigators found a gunshot wound behind the victim's ear, according to authorities.