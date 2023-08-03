“My mission has always been to create opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in industries where we’ve traditionally been denied access, and this acquisition provides the immediate scale and impact needed to create a more equitable future in cannabis,” Diddy said when he announced the deal last year. “Owning the entire process — from growing and manufacturing to marketing, retail, and wholesale distribution — is a historic win for the culture that will allow us to empower diverse leaders throughout the ecosystem and be bold advocates for inclusion.”



Diddy has been trying to get this specific venture off the ground since 2018. If his plan did go through, Diddy could've become the owner of nine stores with their own production facilities in three states. The move would've made him the most prominent Black cannabis business owner in the industry.



Nonetheless, the Bad Boy founder doesn't seem to be bothered by the outcome of the deal. He's currently focused on his "Empower Global" e-commerce platform, his new imprint Love Records and his upcoming reality show with his family.