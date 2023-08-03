Donald Trump Heads To Washington, D.C. For Latest Arraignment

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on Thursday (August 3) afternoon to be arraigned on four charges related to Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the riot at the U.S. Capital on January 6, 2021.

Trump was indicted on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump is expected to plead not guilty in front of Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya.

Security around the courthouse was increased in preparation for the arraignment hearing. Dozens of people were lined up outside of the courthouse on Wednesday night, and more people are expected to show up to protest on Thursday.

Trump is also facing a possible indictment in Georgia, where prosecutors are investigating his efforts to overturn the results of the election.

Despite being indicted three times since leaving office, Trump continues to hold a sizable lead over other challengers in the Republican presidential primary.