Father Drowns While Saving His 3 Kids From River

A New Jersey father drowned after rescuing his three children from the water. The Franklin Township Police Department said that officers responded to a call about a man struggling to swim in the Millstone River on Wednesday (August 2) afternoon.

When they arrived, they found the man's three kids, ages 8, 11, and 13, standing on the shore looking for their father. Witnesses told police that the three children were swimming in the water when they became distressed.

Their father, identified as 42-year-old Rolando Camarillo-Cholula, jumped in to save them. He managed to pull them to the shallow water but struggled to maintain his balance.

By the time officers arrived, there was no sign of Camarillo-Cholula. They jumped into the water to try to locate him but were unsuccessful.

After a three-hour search involving numerous agencies, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office dive team found Camarillo-Cholula's body in the river.

Officials said that the children received medical treatment at the scene and were released without further medical attention.

The police department said the incident remains under investigation.