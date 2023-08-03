Florida Restaurant Serves Some Of America's 'Absolute Best' Italian Food

It's no secret that Italian food is one of the most popular cuisines in America. Whether you're indulging in classics like spaghetti and lasagna or more specialized dishes, there are thousands of restaurants waiting to serve you their take on these traditional recipes.

If you're a big fan of Italian cuisine, Mashed released a list of restaurants serving the 'absolute best' Italian food in the U.S. The website states, "In our search for the best Italian food in the United States, we did not take our efforts lightly. All the spots on our list embrace not only excellent food but quality service and attention to atmosphere."

One Florida restaurant was featured on the list: Ravello! Here's why it was chosen:

"With executive chefs straight from Italy, you can expect house-made pastas, pizza, and even limoncello on the menu. Meals begin with tasty appetizers like a burrata salad and hamachi and salmon crudo with olive-pistachio pesto and shaved fennel. The flavors of Florida are celebrated with dishes like the pan-seared local snapper, but it's their house-made signature dish that won our hearts. Their handmade ravioli is stuffed with flavorful veal, spinach, and ricotta, and topped with wild mushrooms, truffle essence, and freshly grated parmesan."